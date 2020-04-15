'The Soul of France': New book revisits the embers of Notre-Dame, one year on

ENCORE! © FRANCE 24

On April 15, 2019, the world watched in horror as France's most cherished cathedral went up in flames. Writer and journalist Agnès Poirier witnessed the scene from her window on Paris's Left Bank, transfixed as 850 years of architectural, cultural and social history hung in the balance. Poirier has revisited that moment in her book "Notre-Dame: The Soul of France", as well as shedding light on some pivotal moments in the building’s history.