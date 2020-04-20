Shaggy: ''It Wasn’t Me' is actually an anti-cheating song!'

Twenty years after he first protested his innocence, Shaggy is back with an updated version of his worldwide hit, collaborating with Rayvon for "It Wasn’t Me (Hot Shot 2020)". He joins us from lockdown in his home studio in New York to talk about the real message behind that song, the pitfalls of online promiscuity and how a recent collaboration with Sting was a life-changing experience. We also chat about the rise and rise of dancehall music, and discuss the future of live music in a time of social distancing.