In quarantine with the Black Eyed Peas

ENCORE! © FRANCE 24

Will:i:Am, Taboo and apl.de.ap from the multi-million selling hip-hop group the Black Eyed Peas speak to Eve Jackson about the role of the musician in an international health crisis, their new single "Mamacita" that's getting five million hits a day and how supermarket workers are the real superheroes during this global pandemic.