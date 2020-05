Lockdown living with top French DJ Bob Sinclar’s nostalgic live sets

Millions of us are in confinement around the world – all searching for activities to occupy us and cheer us up. Every day since mid-March, French DJ and producer Bob Sinclar has been gathering hundreds of thousands of people for one hour of uplifting funk via Facebook and Instagram. He spoke to Eve Jackson about keeping the groove going in confinement.