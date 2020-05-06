Skip to main content
Film show: How is Covid-19 impacting the French cinema industry?

By: Eve JACKSON Follow

With 6,000 cinemas closed, 200 film shoots stopped in March, more than €150 million already lost and more than half of the population signed up to a streaming service, film critic Lisa Nesselson speaks to Eve Jackson about the effect of the coronavirus on the French film industry. They also talk about the revival of the drive-in in these social distancing times and the release of Terrence Mallick's "A Hidden Life" on VOD.

>> Macron announces extra aid for French arts sector battered by Covid-19 crisis

