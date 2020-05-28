Highlights from star-studded Africa WAN Show for Covid-19
Senegalese superstar Youssou N'Dour and Grammy-winner Angélique Kidjo were among a star-studded line-up of African talent brought together for a virtual concert to raise awareness of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 100 artists and celebrities from across the continent and the diaspora took part in the WAN Show broadcast online by the Worldwide Afro Network. It was carried by 200 African channels to mark Africa Day - and organised by FRANCE 24's very own music critic Amobé Mévégué. We look at the highlights.
Also on the show: the remake of French director Claude Lelouch's notorious car chase movie filmed illegally in Paris in the 1970s, a satirical look at the inner workings of Strasbourg and Brussels in the new TV series "Parlement" and we discover the region in France that's captivated one of the world's greatest living artists, David Hockney.
