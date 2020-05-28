Highlights from star-studded Africa WAN Show for Covid-19

ENCORE! © FRANCE 24

Senegalese superstar Youssou N'Dour and Grammy-winner Angélique Kidjo were among a star-studded line-up of African talent brought together for a virtual concert to raise awareness of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 100 artists and celebrities from across the continent and the diaspora took part in the WAN Show broadcast online by the Worldwide Afro Network. It was carried by 200 African channels to mark Africa Day - and organised by FRANCE 24's very own music critic Amobé Mévégué. We look at the highlights.