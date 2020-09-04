Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#Joe Biden
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Encore!

Curtain's up at the 46th Deauville American Film Festival

Issued on:

The seafront promenade at Deauville, pictured on September 5, 2019.
The seafront promenade at Deauville, pictured on September 5, 2019. © Loic Venance, AFP/File
By: Genie GODULA Follow | Louise DUPONT
|
Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow
14 min

It's a French tradition: since 1975, the Normandy seaside town of Deauville has celebrated American cinema at the start of September. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's festival will be held with social distancing measures in place and almost no American stars. Genie Godula and Louise Dupont are at the festival for a special edition of Encore! They tell us about the red carpet on opening night, the competition – with 15 films vying for the top prize – but also the premieres, including ten feature films that should have been screened at the cancelled Cannes Film Festival.

Advertising

>> Deauville's annual toast to US film swaps Hollywood flash for Cannes cameos

Click on the video player above to watch our live coverage.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.