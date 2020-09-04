Curtain's up at the 46th Deauville American Film Festival

The seafront promenade at Deauville, pictured on September 5, 2019. © Loic Venance, AFP/File

It's a French tradition: since 1975, the Normandy seaside town of Deauville has celebrated American cinema at the start of September. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's festival will be held with social distancing measures in place and almost no American stars. Genie Godula and Louise Dupont are at the festival for a special edition of Encore! They tell us about the red carpet on opening night, the competition – with 15 films vying for the top prize – but also the premieres, including ten feature films that should have been screened at the cancelled Cannes Film Festival.