FRANCE 24's Eve Jackson visits Venice to find out how it's changed since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Venice is widely considered to be the centre of European art and architecture. But after six months of Covid-19, including three months of lockdown that crushed the tourism industry, Eve Jackson visits the city to find out how it's changed.

Every year, Venice's hotels host more than ten million guests, but with day trippers the number of tourists annually is thought to be double that – all concentrated into an area of two square miles and 50,000 residents. Floods of people come to bask in the city's cultural glow and tourism accounts for €3 billion a year. But in March, this mass tourism came to a sudden halt.

Eve Jackson takes us to the Palazzo Grassi which has reopened with a host of new exhibitions and she also takes us off the beaten track to the Palazzo Grimani to discover the museum's hidden treasures.

Plus, she meets the Tramontin sisters, Elena and Elisabetta, who have taken over the oldest gondola shipyard in Venice following their father's death. As the first women to run a gondola squero, they are determined to keep the family business going into its 136th year.

>> Can post-lockdown Venice steer away from mass tourism?

