Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#Charlie Hebdo
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Encore!

Tributes to Juliette Gréco: 'Her life was like no other'

Issued on:

ENCORE!
ENCORE! © AFP
By: Eve JACKSON Follow | Marjorie HACHE
14 min

She personified the spirit and style of post-war Paris with a career spanning more than seven decades. Tributes are being paid to the actress and singing icon Juliette Gréco, who has died aged 93. Music critic Marjorie Hache tells us about her legacy. Also on the programme, the new exhibition from leading artist chameleon Cindy Sherman and the new right-to-die film "Blackbird", starring Susan Sarandon and Kate Winslet. 

Advertising

 

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.