Macron leads French tributes to fallen soldiers on Armistice Day

French presidents traditionally rekindle the flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Armistice Day.

President Emmanuel Macron leads France's traditional Armistice Day ceremony honouring soldiers who fought and perished during World War I on Wednesday. Watch the event live on FRANCE 24 at 11am Paris time (GMT+2) at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Advertising Read more

The French president will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to mark the armistice that ended the Great War on the "11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month" of 1918.

French officials will later move the remains of wartime writer Maurice Genevoix into its Panthéon of national heroes, an honour championed by Macron to encourage remembrance of the conflict.

Genevoix wrote five memoirs of his time as a frontline soldier experiencing the horrors of trench warfare in the conflict, which he later collected into a single book "Ceux de 14" ("Men of 14").

The work is considered by many to be the single greatest literary work to have emerged in French from the 1914-18 war, with its raw insight into the experience of battle drawing comparisons with "Storm of Steel" by German writer Ernst Junger or the English poetry of Wilfred Owen.

Maurice Genevoix pictured in an officer's uniform on the western front. © Private collection of the Genevoix family

Marking 102 years since the end of World War I, an installation by French composer Pascal Dusapin and German artist Anselm Kiefer, commissioned by the French presidency, will also be put in the Panthéon.

Click on the player above to watch the ceremony live from 11am.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe