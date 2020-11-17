Skip to main content
Live
#Ethiopia
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

Armenia looks to protect cultural artefacts amid conflict with Azerbaijan

Issued on:

Armenian historians have secured hundreds of ancient manuscripts from Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenian historians have secured hundreds of ancient manuscripts from Nagorno-Karabakh. © FRANCE 24 screengrab
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: Luke SHRAGO | Romeo LANGLOIS | Mohamed FARHAT Follow
4 min

Ever since rockets started falling over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a team of historians has worked to bring hundreds of ancient Armenian manuscripts to safety for fear they might be destroyed by artillery or vandalism. 

Advertising

Behind a thick vault door at the Matenadaran-Gandzasar cultural centre in Armenia’s capital Yerevan, troves of Armenian manuscripts – some dating as far back as the 13th century – can be found. They have temporarily been moved there from their sister complex in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh as Armenia’s reignited conflict with Azerbaijan threatens their existence.   

“We saw the rocket fire fall on the Gandzasar cathedral in Shusha, since the Matendaran is located next to the monastery complex of Gandzasar. For reasons of security, we decided to temporarily move everything to the Matendaran in Yerevan,” explains Aram Torosyam, director of the centre.

But he is not just worried about rocket fire. “The manuscripts were removed, given how the destruction of monuments is an ongoing phenomenon for these terrorists – Azerbaijani, Turkish groups, they have this tendency to destroy monuments.”

The manuscripts are an important of Armenia’s cultural heritage, many documenting its deep – and often troubled – relationship with its neighbours.

To watch the full report, please click on the player above.   

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.