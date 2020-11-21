Macron takes on the English-language press, a controversial security law and the myth of Charles De Gaulle

French President Emmanuel Macron criticised the English-language press this week amid a campaign against "Islamic separatism" in France; fears of election violence in Uganda; France's parliament debates a controversial security law, sparking fears of censorship; and the man behind the myth of Resistance hero Charles De Gaulle.

Advertising Read more

ARTICLES

‘Legitimising’ violence? Macron takes on the Anglo-American press

President Emmanuel Macron took time out of his busy schedule this week to criticise the English-language press for its coverage of the fight against “Islamist separatism”. Macron accused British and US media of “legitimising violence” with their criticisms and of depicting France as being "racist and Islamophobic".

Armed men in T-shirts enforce the law, sparking fears of election violence in Uganda

Uganda this week witnessed its worst violence in a decade when demonstrators took to the streets to protest the arrest of opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine. The ferocity of the violence and the state’s use of armed plainclothes militias raised alarm bells as President Yoweri Museveni, Africa’s longest-serving leader, faces a challenge in a January election.

French security bill outlaws images of police

A new French security bill will outlaw the dissemination of images of police officers doing their jobs. Supporters of the legislation say it would protect officers from retribution and "malevolent" personal attacks on social media. Detractors say it threatens to make it harder for journalists and NGOs to report on police wrongdoing.

Senior al Qaeda commander’s killing exposes ‘deep divisions’ between French and Malian authorities

France has announced the killing of Bah Ag Moussa, a top commander of an al Qaeda-linked militant group, during an operation in northeastern Mali. Ag Moussa was allegedly responsible for several attacks against Malian and international forces in recent years. But his death has implications for the security situation on the ground and for France’s diplomatic relations with Mali’s transitional authorities.

The best medicine: Clever and humorous Covid-19 adverts from around the world

A tongue-in-cheek Covid-19 public service announcement from Germany elevating couch potatoes to heroes became a social media sensation. Many coronavirus-awareness adverts rely on fear or strike a sombre note with now-familiar tropes – including the rising drone shots of empty cityscapes and swell of wistful music. But another genre sets itself apart with humour or clever takes on the way we live now, often with an eye to reaching young people. FRANCE 24 takes a look at some of the best.

VIDEOS

French chefs don their aprons to help less fortunate during coronavirus lockdown

Restaurants across France remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. While some chefs have hung up their aprons, others have decided to band together and put their skills to good use to help the country's most vulnerable.

Chefs organise amid Covid-19 crisis © France 24 screen grab

'I won't take the risk': France leads the world in Covid-19 vaccine skepticism

Promising trial results have led to hopes that a Covid-19 vaccine is soon to be on the way. But will the vaccine prove effective if many refuse to take it? The question is worrying authorities in France, where rates of "vaccine hesitancy" are among the highest in the world.

A recent Ipos study found that just 54 percent of French people say they would get a Covid-19 vaccine if one were available. © Reuters / France 24

TV SHOWS ONLINE

THE INTERVIEW

Exclusive: Moderna Covid-19 vaccine has been made 'rapidly but thoroughly', chairman says

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Noubar Afeyan, the co-founder and chairman of Moderna, discussed his biotech firm's Covid-19 vaccine, which clinical trials show is 94.5% effective. The Lebanese-American entrepreneur assured that the vaccine is safe, saying it had been created "rapidly but thoroughly". He also revealed that it can remain stable in the refrigerator for "up to 30 days".

Moderna Chairman Noubar Afeyan © France 24 screen grab

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Charles de Gaulle: The man behind the myth

This week, we're exploring the life and legacy of Charles de Gaulle, who died 50 years ago this week. To many, he's the undisputed French hero: a wartime leader who led the Resistance to the Nazis in World War II before years later becoming the first president of the Fifth Republic. For much of his life, de Gaulle lived in the village of Colombey-les-Deux-Églises, where he and his wife Yvonne raised their children. We visit his much-loved home and learn more about the man behind the myth.

Charles De Gaulle and his wife Yvonne © France 24 screen grab

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Beaujolais nouveau: Covid-19 pandemic dampens celebration of new French wine

On the third Thursday of November, France marks the arrival of Beaujolais nouveau. It's the country's most famous "vin primeur" (young wine) and hails from the beautiful and highly protected Beaujolais wine-producing region north of Lyon. But this year, the coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on what is otherwise a festive celebration across France and much of the world.

ENCORE!

Judges say Booker Prize winner 'Shuggie Bain' is 'destined to become a classic'

A story of poverty, addiction and the force of motherly love in 1980s Glasgow has been crowned the winner of the UK's top literary award. Debut novelist Douglas Stuart paid tribute to his late mother upon receiving the news of his Booker Prize win, saying that she "is on every page of this book".

ENCORE! © France 24

FASHION

Beirut's fashion designers show creativity in the face of chaos

Lebanese couture is known around the world for its flamboyance and artistry, with collections destined for clients based in Saudi Arabia, the Emirates and the US. But in recent months a crippling economic crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic and August's catastrophic Beirut port explosion have threatened the industry. Some of the biggest names in Beirut fashion, including the likes of Elie Saab and Tony Ward, spoke to FRANCE 24 about their experience over the past few months.

Fashion © France 24 screen grab

REPORTERS

Protect the living, honour the dead: ending violence against women in France

Ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25, we bring you a special documentary on the scourge of domestic violence. Every year in France more than 220,000 women are victims of violence inflicted by a partner or ex-partner. This abuse usually takes place behind closed doors and takes many forms: beatings, rapes, sexual mutilations, kidnappings. Tragically, last year saw more than 150 femicides.

YOU ARE HERE

Crosses, dovecotes and bridges: the heritage of France's Auvergne region

The crosses of France's central Auvergne region are relics of the past that tend to be ignored; nearly 3,000 of them sit at the side of a road. A little further south in the Puy-de-Dôme area, the valley of Courgoul is full of weather-beaten bridges.

THE 51 PERCENT

The New Parisienne: Meeting the women who are changing the city

Unpacking the myth of the Parisian woman, whose sense of style is still seen as the global benchmark for chic. Frequently portrayed as being svelte and seductive, she is also usually White. We speak to Lindsey Tramuta, author of "The New Parisienne", a book that profiles a group of women who challenge the cliché and tell us who represents the real Parisian women of 2020.

The 51 Percent © France 24 screen grab

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe