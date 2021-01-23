French director Claire Denis’ latest film stars Oscar winner Juliette Binoche as an RFI journalist

French director Claire Denis is filming her latest work of cinema at France 24's offices, with Juliette Binoche playing a journalist at our sister service RFI.

French director Claire Denis is filming her latest work of cinema at FRANCE 24's offices, with the actress Juliette Binoche playing a journalist at our sister service RFI.

Advertising Read more

Denis, best known for her 1988 debut Chocolat and 1999 classic Beau Travail (Nice Work), says she listens to RFI, a radio station that broadcasts worldwide, because it allows to her to "concentrate on things that are not my everyday life".

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe