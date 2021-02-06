David Hockney's lockdown paintings of Normandy captivate Parisians

British artist David Hockney’s “Ma Normandie” (“My Normandy) show is on display at Galerie Lelong, Paris, until February 27, 2021.

While museums in France are shut due to Covid-19 restrictions, private galleries are allowed to remain open and have become a haven for art enthusiasts. British artist David Hockney’s “Ma Normandie” (“My Normandy) show, which opened at a Paris gallery last year, has been the sensation of the season.

Advertising Read more

The world’s most expensive living artist was on a three-day road trip through northern France in October 2018 when he fell in love with Normandy. He bought a rundown 17th century country home and has since been capturing the play of light on his garden and the empty expanses of the region.

Hockney’s latest show, “Ma Normandie” (“My Normandy"), at the Galerie Lelong in Paris opened in October 2020, as France entered a second nationwide lockdown and the city’s residents who did not have country home getaways resigned themselves to constrained lives in cramped urban spaces.

For art enthusiasts, Hockney’s canvases have been a welcome escape, with visitors flocking to the gallery as museums across France remain closed.

Click on the player above to watch the report in full.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe