Skip to main content
Live
#Covid-19 vaccine
#Joe Biden
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

David Hockney's lockdown paintings of Normandy captivate Parisians

Issued on:

British artist David Hockney’s “Ma Normandie” (“My Normandy) show is on display at Galerie Lelong, Paris, until February 27, 2021.
British artist David Hockney’s “Ma Normandie” (“My Normandy) show is on display at Galerie Lelong, Paris, until February 27, 2021. © Screengrab FRANCE 24
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: James ANDRÉ
3 min

While museums in France are shut due to Covid-19 restrictions, private galleries are allowed to remain open and have become a haven for art enthusiasts. British artist David Hockney’s “Ma Normandie” (“My Normandy) show, which opened at a Paris gallery last year, has been the sensation of the season.

Advertising

The world’s most expensive living artist was on a three-day road trip through northern France in October 2018 when he fell in love with Normandy. He bought a rundown 17th century country home and has since been capturing the play of light on his garden and the empty expanses of the region.

Hockney’s latest show, “Ma Normandie” (“My Normandy"), at the Galerie Lelong in Paris opened in October 2020, as France entered a second nationwide lockdown and the city’s residents who did not have country home getaways resigned themselves to constrained lives in cramped urban spaces.

For art enthusiasts, Hockney’s canvases have been a welcome escape, with visitors flocking to the gallery as museums across France remain closed.

Click on the player above to watch the report in full.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.