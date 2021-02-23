French city of Lyon cooks up controversy over meatless school lunches

Mayor Grégory Doucet of Lyon, a member of the Green Party, has come under fire from government officials for his decision to offer only meat-free lunches as services are scaled back due to the pandemic.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin called it an “unacceptable insult” for French farmers and butchers, adding that it was a “moralising and elitist policy” from the Green mayor.

“Let’s stop putting ideology on our children’s plates,” Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie wrote on Twitter.

But Doucet defended his decision, saying having a single menu without meat that everyone can eat was only intended to ensure smooth service at mealtimes given the limits and social distancing enforced by the Covid-19 crisis.

Proteins like fish and eggs are included on the menu, he noted.

