Thousands of revellers flout Covid-19 restrictions to attend Marseille carnival

Marseille carnival © France 24 screen grab

Text by: Carys GARLAND | France Télévisions 2 min

Authorities in the French city of Marseille have expressed outrage after some 6,000 people gathered for an unauthorised carnival to celebrate the first day of spring. Many of the revellers at the #LaPlaine carnival were not wearing masks, and security forces made several arrests for damage to property while others were fined for flouting coronavirus restrictions.