Opera at the window: Itinerant troupe takes the stage in Paris courtyards

The concerts offer residents a refreshing break from the monotony of lockdown.

After a year off the stage, a group of young artists have decided to keep the music of Beethoven, Ravel and Saint-Saëns alive by offering performances in Parisian courtyards, in full compliance with health regulations.

Advertising Read more

A third wave of coronavirus infections has dashed hopes of seeing French cultural venues reopen in the coming weeks, leaving artists out of work and the public starved of entertainment.

In order to break the monotony of lockdown, a quartet of musicians has decided to bing the opera to people's homes instead.

Click on the player above to watch the report by FRANCE 24's Marie Schuster and Olivia Bizot.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe