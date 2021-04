National Carbonara Day: Chefs reveal secrets to Italy's most cherished pasta dish

April 6th is National Carbonara Day in Italy. © Andreas Solaro, AFP

April 6 is National Carbonara Day in Italy, a day dedicated to the world-famous mix of pasta, eggs, cheese and pig cheeks. FRANCE 24’s reporters visit some locals chefs in Rome who reveal the secret to making the mouth-watering meal.