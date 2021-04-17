A royal adieu to Prince Philip, Raul Castro steps down and a French publisher says ‘arret’

Britain honoured the life of Prince Philip at a funeral limited to 30 guests by the Covid-19 pandemic while Raul Castro stepped down as head of Cuba’s communist party. Globally, calls to waive vaccine patents mounted amid confusion over the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Here in France, we spoke to top US coronavirus adviser Dr Anthony Fauci and a publisher asks writers to stop sending manuscripts as unsolicited submissions spiked after a year of lockdowns.

Des manifestants contre le coup d'État, issues de différents groupes ethniques, portent des tenues traditionnelles à Rangoun, en mars 2021. © AFP

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh: A life in pictures

Britain bade farewell to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, with a funeral at St George's Chapel in a service paying homage to his seven decades of public service as consort to Queen Elizabeth II. We took a look back at key images from his life.

A page turns in Cuba as Raul Castro makes way for the next generation

Raul Castro stepped down from formal political life during a Communist Party congress, ceding the post of party secretary-general, the country's most powerful role. The move is a new step in the transition of power from the Castro family to a generation born after the 1959 revolution.

Myanmar ethnic groups unite in fight against army, sights set on federal rights

If the February 1 coup in Myanmar has accomplished one thing, it has been to bridge some of the differences that have long kept the country’s ethnic minorities apart. Now protesting side by side and picking up arms against the junta, these groups hope to build a more equitable Myanmar.

Une rue commerçante grouillant de clients en quête de provisions à l'approche du mois de ramadan, dans le sud du Liban, le 10 avril 2021. © Aziz Taher, Reuters (illustration)

Could waiving the patents of Covid-19’s vaccines save the world?

A year after Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic and the world’s pharmaceutical companies threw themselves into the race to find a vaccine, the contest is now on patenting their jabs. But because intellectual property rights drive prices and can limit vaccine access, calls have grown louder to temporarily waive patents.

Top French publishing house asks would-be authors to stop sending manuscripts

Stop sending us your manuscripts! That’s the message that French publishing house Gallimard sent out to would-be authors in April, after receiving a deluge of submissions.

This photograph taken on November 2, 2020 shows books displayed at the Librairie des Abbesses bookstore in the Montmartre district in Paris on November 2, 2020. AFP - STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN

Calls for ‘coherent’ EU policy on AstraZeneca as public trust falters

A mixed bag of vaccine strategies that determine who gets which vaccine prevails across the EU and the UK following revelations of possible links between AstraZeneca and blood clots, prompting calls for a “coherent” policy amid fears of growing confusion and lagging public confidence over vaccination rollouts.

In crisis-hit Lebanon, Hezbollah opens supermarkets for eligible shoppers

Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah has inaugurated a chain of supermarkets stocked with Syrian, Iraqi and Iranian products at reduced prices that are accessible with a party-issued card. It’s a welcome initiative in a country crippled by a financial crisis and food shortages. But critics say it’s yet another bid by the powerful Shiite movement to win loyalty by providing services in a weak state and overseeing a parallel economy.

Pakistan blocks social media access after violent anti-France protests

Pakistan's government ordered the country's telecoms agency to temporarily shut down social media and instant messaging platforms on Friday after days of violent anti-France protests.

France considers declaring day of national tribute for victims of Covid-19

France is considering declaring a day of national tribute to the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, having passed the milestone of 100,000 deaths on Thursday, in response to calls for such an homage by bereaved families and associations. A psychologist tells FRANCE 24 that talking about death could help survivors overcome the loss of their loved ones.

French parliament approves landmark bill setting age of sexual consent at 15

French lawmakers gave final approval on Thursday to legislation setting the minimum age of sexual consent at 15, following a wave of allegations of sexual abuse and incest described as France's second #MeToo movement.

Restoring Notre-Dame Cathedral: Specialists tackle famous stained-glass windows

Two years after a devastating blaze ripped through Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, specialists are examining the cathedral's famous centuries-old stained-glass windows ahead of their restoration.

In this file photo taken on April 16, 2019, roses have been laid near Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, a day after it was devasted by a fire. © Ludovic Marin, AFP

Dr Anthony Fauci on Covid-19: 'We encourage people to get vaccinated'

In an interview with FRANCE 24, top US immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci discussed the state of the Covid-19 pandemic in the US and around the world. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and White House chief medical adviser welcomed the faster pace of vaccination in the US, saying it gave him hope the situation could be "under control" within a "reasonable" timeframe.

The Interview © FRANCE 24

Covid-19 vaccine apps: Connecting people with doses

In this edition, we tell you how individuals in France are taking matters into their own hands and developing apps to make sure no Covid-19 vaccine doses are wasted and that people can get an appointment with their doctors. This comes as many citizens are complaining about a slow rollout of France's vaccination campaign.

Treasures of the volcanoes: France's Auvergne mountains

Located in central France, the Regional Natural Park of the Auvergne, with its 400,000 hectares, is the largest volcanic ensemble in Europe. In July 2018, UNESCO listed the Chaîne des Puys mountains range as a world heritage site. Since then, a whole population has been striving to preserve this priceless heritage. We meet the park wardens studying the minute creatures of these open spaces and the craftsmen producing enamelled lava from the dormant volcanoes.

Vous êtes ici © France 24

Sudan's archaeological treasures in danger

Archaeological sites in Sudan can be found across the Nile Valley. These pyramids, temples, statues, jewels and other archaeological treasures date from the Meroitic Empire, an ancient Nubian dynasty that ruled over a vast territory from the 3rd century BC to the 4th century AD. But this priceless heritage is today under threat from urbanisation, grave robbers and gold diggers. In order to save what's left, the government is raising popular awareness.

REPORTERS © France 24

Access to euthanasia: A French impasse?

This week we're putting the focus on a delicate issue: euthanasia. The right to die has yet to be legalised here in France, despite a majority of citizens supporting the move. But a year away from the next presidential poll, MPs are now piling the pressure on Emmanuel Macron to bring about a breakthrough via new legislation. We take a closer look at the legal situation in France and hear from specialist Philippe Bataille. Our reporters also meet Alain Cocq, an activist who's campaigning for the right to die.

Delgrès: Creole rock'n blues infused with the historical and the personal

French trio Delgrès are known for their bluesy rock and Creole lyrics that they have toured extensively around France and the US. They were inspired by the little-known historical figure Louis Delgrès, who fought back against Napoleon's reinstitution of slavery in the French West Indies in 1802. Delgrès frontman Pascal Danaë joins Marjorie Hache in the studio to discuss their second album, "4:00 AM", and how he draws on the personal, the historical and what's happening right now.

ENCORE! © France 24

Fighting femicide: Mexican activists push for government action

Activists occupy a government building in Mexico City as they demand the Federal Government to do more to end gender-based violence in a country where some 3,700 women were killed last year. Also: it's a condition that affects one in 10 women; takes an average of 10 years to diagnose and, in some cases, can lead to infertility. Yet why do we not know more about endometriosis? Plus the tale of Miss Potkin; the London mother who went on strike over household chores and then went viral on Twitter as a result.

Fighting Femicide in Mexico City © France 24

