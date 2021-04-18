Now playing: The Barista! Movie posters at Paris cinemas feature lockdown heroes
Parisian cinemas are displaying movie posters of local heroes – like real-life baristas, bakers, grocers and hairdressers – as movie houses remain shuttered due to Covid-19. Aimed at boosting local businesses, some 240 posters will occupy spaces usually dedicated to Hollywood blockbusters for the next two weeks.
