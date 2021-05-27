'Very Hungry Caterpillar' author-illustrator Eric Carle dies at 91

Author Eric Carle reads his classic children's book "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" on the NBC "Today" television program in New York on October 8, 2009.

Eric Carle, author and illustrator of the beloved children's classic "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," has died aged 91, according to a statement from his official Instagram account on Wednesday.

The book, first published in 1969, features a caterpillar who eats his way through many different foods on different days of the week before finally emerging as a butterfly.

With its distinctive artwork and subtle educational concepts, the 224-word book has been translated into 66 languages and sold more than 50 million copies worldwide.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Eric Carle, author and illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and many other beloved classics, passed away on Sunday, May 23rd at the age of 91," the statement read, without elaborating.

Our hearts are heavy tonight with the loss of our beloved co-founder Eric Carle who has passed away. He was our friend, our inspiration, and a creative visionary for generations of artists and children. #RememberingEricCarle pic.twitter.com/kqdzZgl1Kv — Eric Carle Museum (@carlemuseum) May 26, 2021

It continued: "When asked why he thinks The Very Hungry Caterpillar has remained popular for so long, Carle said, 'I think it is a book of hope. Children need hope. You, little insignificant caterpillar can grow up into a beautiful butterfly and fly into the world with your talent.'"

"Thank you, Eric Carle for sharing your great talent with so many generations of young readers," it said.

Carle wrote and illustrated more than 70 books for young children, including "The Grouchy Ladybug," "The Very Busy Spider" and "The Very Lonely Firefly".

'Oh, I can do that'

"Our hearts are heavy tonight with the loss of our beloved co-founder Eric Carle who has passed away," read a tweet from The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, Massachusetts.

The museum described Carle as "our friend, our inspiration, and a creative visionary for generations of artists and children".

Carle's distinctive collage illustrations are mostly acrylic paint on plain tissue paper. The paint however goes on in different ways – via bushes of different sizes, sometimes fingers, and sometimes stamped on with sponges or even carpet pieces.

Ah Eric Carle. Nobody ever managed such a strong combination of bright life & dignity in the work. The books still feel like clear-eyed statements of design & deep love for the form. All I ever wanted to make was a cover as good as these. RIP. pic.twitter.com/9j09mMrqvW — jon klassen (@burstofbeaden) May 27, 2021

"Some children have said to me, 'Oh, I can do that.' I consider that the highest compliment," Carle wrote on his official website describing his work.

"To me pictures need writing and writing needs pictures. A child once called me a picture writer, and that's a good way to describe me," Carle wrote.

Born in Syracuse, New York, in 1929 to German immigrants, Carle was taken as a 6-year-old child with his parents back to their native country, and spent his boyhood in Germany during the Nazi era. He later recounted an art teacher secretly introducing him at age 12 or 13 to reproductions of abstract, expressionistic works that the Nazi regime had forbidden as "degenerate".

"My green lion, polka-dotted donkey and other animals painted in the 'wrong' colours were really born that day 70 years ago," Carle recalled decades later, according to biographical material posted online by Penguin Books.

We're very sorry to hear that Eric Carle has died. For so many yof us, this was the first page of one of the first books we ever read. 🐛🍎🍐🍑🍓🍊🍰🍦🥒🧀🍭🥧🌭🧁🍉🥬🦋 pic.twitter.com/twdKakO3GB — Orkney Library (@OrkneyLibrary) May 27, 2021

During World War II his father was drafted into the German military and was taken prisoner in Russia, the illustrator told The New York Times in a 2007 interview.

Carle, by then a teenager, survived the aerial bombing of Stuttgart and avoided military service, but was conscripted into digging trenches on a defensive line in western Germany.

He studied at the Academy of Applied Arts in Stuttgart, Germany, and returned to the United States in his early twenties as a graphic designer and artist. He always wanted to return and in 1952, "with a fine portfolio in hand and forty dollars in his pocket, he arrived in New York", the biography on his website reads.

We remember children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle. The U.S. Postal Service issued this stamp honoring his story "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" in 2006. Designed by Derry Noye, it's now in our @PostalMuseum. ©USPS; all rights reserved. pic.twitter.com/E7Jx4J2reh — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) May 27, 2021

Carle was soon drafted into the US army and stationed in Germany – but according to the Times he never spoke about his youth under the Nazi government.

After his military service Carle worked as a graphic designer in the promotion department of The New York Times, then for many years was the art director of an advertising agency before being asked to illustrate "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" (1967).

'Wonder and joy'

Carle said in various interviews that he preferred bright and soothing colors after so much grey and camouflage green of the wartime years.

At age 87, Carle embarked on a series of cardboard and abstract, found-object collages depicting angels, which he dedicated to the Swiss-born German artist Paul Klee, known for his own drawings and paintings of angels.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of beloved author and illustrator, Eric Carle, a wonderful “neighbor” and special visitor to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe. We know his legacy will live on as future generations will continue to be inspired by his timeless books. pic.twitter.com/1KcuY4SQei — Fred Rogers Productions (@FredRogersPro) May 27, 2021

Tributes to the author poured in on social media, including from the rich and famous.

"Eric Carle has died – but he left us the unforgettable Hungry Caterpillar, Brown Bear, Brown Bear – books I read to my children and now my grandchildren," tweeted actress Mia Farrow. "Loving thoughts with his family and very much gratitude for Mr Carle."

US former first lady Michelle Obama tweeted, "His work has been read (and re-read, and re-read) tens of millions of times over the years, one generation’s gift to the next. Thank you @EricCarle for filling our lives with so much wonder and joy."

