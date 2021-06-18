In its 60th year, the Annecy International Animated Film Festival spotlights African talent

Africa may not be the place that springs to mind when thinking of animation, but the Annecy International Animated Film Festival shows that there is serious talent on the continent.

Advertising Read more

The first international event of its kind to be held in France since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, the festival shows the progress that has been made in African animation. “Not just because of Covid but because of the internet, the playing field has been flattening for a very long time,” said festival juror Naddya. “Some tools which could only be accessed by some people who could go to some place to study are now readily available by groups of people all over the world.”

The films in the festival address specifically African themes, such as the false beliefs surrounding Albinism on the continent.

Disney has spotted the potential of African animation and is collaborating with a pan-African studio for the first time.

Click on the player above to watch the report in full.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe