Slideshow: Spike Lee, Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver hit red carpet as Cannes reawakens

US director Spike Lee is the first black person to head a Cannes Jury. He showed up on the red carpet in a bright pink suit.

The Covid-19 pandemic didn't stop the biggest stars in the world from heading to Cannes, where the 74th edition of the world-famous film festival is taking place. A health pass is required for entrance and many of the glitzy after-parties have been postponed. But as Cannes reawakens, its famed red carpet is still packed with stars.

The Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for the first time in more than two years on Tuesday, launching the French Riviera spectacular with the premiere of Leos Carax's “Annette," the introduction of Spike Lee’s jury, and with high hopes for shrugging off a punishing pandemic year for cinema.

The 74th Cannes opened Tuesday with as much glitz as it could summon, led by “Annette,” a fantastical musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard and scored by the musical duo Sparks.

The occasion drew a wide spectrum of film luminaries back to Cannes to celebrate the festival, canceled last year due to the COVID-19 virus. Jodie Foster, Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard and Bella Hadid walked the red carpet, which was again lined with tuxedoed photographers and surrounded by eager onlookers.

