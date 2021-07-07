In pictures: Sophie Marceau owns the red carpet at Cannes

French star Sophie Marceau stormed the red carpet to present her latest movie, 'Everything Went Fine', a drama about euthanasia presented in official competition.

The Covid-19 pandemic didn't stop the biggest stars in the world from heading to Cannes, where the 74th edition of the world-famous film festival is taking place. A health pass is required for entrance and many of the glitzy after-parties have been postponed. But as Cannes reawakens, its famed red carpet is still packed with stars.

The Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for its second day with the premieres of ''Everything Went Fine', by prolific French filmmaker François Ozon, and 'The Velvet Underground', a documentary by Todd Haynes that follows the story of that world-famous rock band.

Sophie Marceau, Diane Kruger, Jane Birkin, Charlotte Gainsbourg all walked the red carpet, which was again lined with tuxedoed photographers and surrounded by eager onlookers.

