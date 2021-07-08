In pictures: Matt Damon, Camille Cottin light up the red carpet at Cannes
Issued on:
The Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for its third day with the premieres of 'Lingui', by Chadian filmmaker Mahamat Saleh Haroun, while the US film 'Stillwater' was presented outside of the official competition.
Advertising
Hollywood star Matt Damon and French actress Camille Cottin met the press and the photographers on the red carpet of Cannes for their film 'Stillwater'.
{{ scope.counterText }}
{{ scope.counterText }}
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe