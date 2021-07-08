In pictures: Matt Damon, Camille Cottin light up the red carpet at Cannes

Issued on:

Hollywood star Matt Damon hit the red carpet for his latest movie, 'Stillwater', whose premiere took place in Cannes, July 8, 2021.
Hollywood star Matt Damon hit the red carpet for his latest movie, 'Stillwater', whose premiere took place in Cannes, July 8, 2021. © Mehdi Chebil
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
3 min

The Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for its third day with the premieres of 'Lingui', by Chadian filmmaker Mahamat Saleh Haroun, while the US film 'Stillwater' was presented outside of the official competition.

Advertising

Hollywood star Matt Damon and French actress Camille Cottin met the press and the photographers on the red carpet of Cannes for their film 'Stillwater'.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN