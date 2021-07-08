In pictures: Matt Damon, Camille Cottin light up the red carpet at Cannes

Hollywood star Matt Damon hit the red carpet for his latest movie, 'Stillwater', whose premiere took place in Cannes, July 8, 2021. © Mehdi Chebil

Text by: FRANCE 24

The Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for its third day with the premieres of 'Lingui', by Chadian filmmaker Mahamat Saleh Haroun, while the US film 'Stillwater' was presented outside of the official competition.