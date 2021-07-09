In pictures: Paul Verhoeven, Virginie Efira, Aïssa Maïga walk red carpet at Cannes

Belgian actress Virginie Efira plays a lesbian nun in 'Benedetta', a movie with erotic visions of Jesus that is courting controversy, according to film critics.

The Covid-19 pandemic didn't stop the biggest stars in the world from heading to Cannes, where the 74th edition of the world-famous film festival is taking place – and its famed red carpet is once more packed with stars.

The Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for its fourth day with the premiere of Paul Verhoeven's 'Benedetta', a historical drama set to stir up controversy with its disturbing religious and erotic visions. In addition, there was the first screening of French director Catherine Corsini's 'The Divide', a movie about a night in a hospital on the verge of collapse because of budget restrictions.

Paul Verhoeven, Virginie Efira and Aïssa Maïga were all out in front of the tuxedoed photographers and eager onlookers.

