In pictures: Sean Penn, Catherine Deneuve, Vanessa Paradis hit the red carpet at Cannes

Sean Penn is in Cannes to present with his latest movie, 'Flag Day', starring his daughter, Dylan Penn.

The Covid-19 pandemic didn't stop the biggest stars in the world from heading to Cannes, where the 74th edition of the world-famous film festival is taking place – and its famed red carpet is once more packed with stars.

The Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for its fifth day with the premieres of 'Peaceful', a drama by French director Emmanuel Bercot with cinema legend Catherine Deneuve. In addition, there was the first screening of 'Flag Day', directed by Sean Penn. The film, starring hi daughter Dylan Penn, follows the story of a woman idolizing her conman father.

Sean Penn, Catherine Deneuve, Vanessa Paradis were all out in front of the tuxedoed photographers and eager onlookers.

