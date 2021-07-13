In pictures: Isabelle Huppert, Valérie Lemercier, Vincent Lindon hit Cannes red carpet

French cinema legend Isabelle Huppert arrives on the red carpet before the premiere of 'Aline', an unofficial biopic about French-Canadian singer Céline Dion.

The Covid-19 pandemic didn't stop the biggest names in cinema from heading to Cannes, where the 74th edition of the world-famous film festival is taking place – and its famed red carpet is once more packed with stars.

The Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for its eighth day with the premiere of 'A Hero', by award-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi. In addition, there were the first screenings of two French movies. Valérie Lemercier's 'Aline' tells a story inspired by the life of famed singer Céline Dion, while 'Titane' is a thriller starring French star Vincent Lindon.

Isabelle Huppert, Vincent Lindon, Asghar Farhadi and Valérie Lemercier were all out in front of the tuxedoed photographers and eager onlookers.

