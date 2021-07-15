In pictures: Louis Garrel, Benjamin Biolay, Nabil Ayouch storm Cannes red carpet

French heart-throb Louis Garrel walks the red carpet before the premiere of 'On a Half Clear Morning', a drama by director Bruno Dumont presented in official competition.

The Covid-19 pandemic didn't stop the biggest stars in the world from heading to Cannes, where the 74th edition of the world-famous film festival is taking place – and its famed red carpet is once more packed with stars.

The Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for its tenth day with the premiere of Bruno Dumont's 'On a Half Clear Morning', a drama about a celebrity TV journalist whose life is overturned by a freak car accident.

In addition, there was the first screening of Nabil Ayouch's 'Casablanca Beats', a movie about young people seeking an outlet through hip hop. It's only the second Moroccan film ever chosen for the official selection at Cannes.

Louis Garrel, Benjamin Biolay, Nabil Ayouch were all out in front of the tuxedoed photographers and eager onlookers.

