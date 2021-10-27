Live: Macron heads ceremony to return Benin treasures looted under colonialism

French President Emmanuel Macron examines a 19th century royal statue representing Benin's King Ghezo, exhibited at the Quai Branly museum in Paris on October 27, 2021.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday presides over a special ceremony at the Quai Branly museum in Paris, where 26 artefacts stolen from the Kingdom of Abomey by colonial French forces in 1892 will be handed over to the Republic of Benin.

Advertising Read more

The 26 pieces from the collection known as the “Abomey Treasures” were looted by French forces in 1892 and have been on a final display at the Quai Branly museum before being shipped to the West African country later this month.

The decision to return them follows growing calls in Africa for European countries to return the colonial spoils from museums.

Shortly after his election in 2017, Macron vowed to “do everything possible” to return some of Africa’s cultural heritage looted by colonial France.

The 26 artefacts from the Kingdom of Dahomey, now Benin, were chosen for restitution from their display at Paris' Quai Branly museum.

Click on the video player to watch the full ceremony.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe