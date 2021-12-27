‘Dallas Buyers Club’, ‘Big Little Lies’ filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée dies at 58

Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée, known for directing 'Dallas Buyers Club' and the HBO series 'Big Little Lies', has died at age 58.

Award-winning Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée has died at age 58, his publicist announced Sunday.

"Rest In Peace, Jean-Marc Vallée. The world is far less interesting without you in it," Hive Communication Collective wrote on Instagram.

The Quebecois producer and director was Oscar-nominated for "Dallas Buyers Club" in 2013, for which actors Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto both took home Academy Awards.

In recent years, he has drawn acclaim for his work on HBO shows "Big Little Lies", for which he won an Emmy award, and "Sharp Objects".

US media reported that Vallée died suddenly in his cabin near Quebec City over the weekend.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

HBO said it was "shocked at the news of his sudden death".

"Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker," the company's statement to The Hollywood Reporter said.

"Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently," Vallée's producing partner Nathan Ross said in a statement shared with US media.

"The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on."

Vallée's other notable works included the Oscar-winning 2009 film "The Young Victoria" starring Emily Blunt and "Wild" in 2014, for which Reese Witherspoon earned an Oscar nomination.

