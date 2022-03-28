Stars hit the red carpet as Oscars return to Hollywood

Jamie Lee Curtis holds a ribbon reading "With Refugees" supporting Ukraine refugees as she poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

The Oscars are back in Hollywood, as nominees from top contending films including “CODA,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” hit the red carpet Sunday for the movie industry’s biggest night.

After a year away from the Dolby Theatre due to the pandemic, the 94th Academy Awards are back in the heart of Tinseltown, where A-listers who have passed strict Covid-19 testing protocols arrived in their finest gowns and tuxedos once again.

Some, including Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung, nominated songwriter Diane Warren and actress Jamie Lee Curtis wore blue ribbons reading #WithRefugees, showing support for those who have fled Ukraine and other conflict zones.

On the #Oscars red carpet, stars including nominated songwriter Diane Warren are wearing blue ribbons that read #WithRefugees in support of those who have fled Ukraine and other conflict zones pic.twitter.com/2gHXD6vWn3 — Susan Stumme (@sstummeafp) March 27, 2022

Dark, psychological Western “The Power of the Dog” had looked set to earn Netflix its much-coveted first best-picture statuette, but the race has been flung wide open in recent weeks.

“CODA”—an uplifting drama from Apple+ TV about an eccentric deaf family, and their musical daughter who can hear—has surged in popularity, and is now tipped by many industry insiders as the favorite.

Either would be a historic first best-picture win for a streaming service.

Kenneth Branagh’s childhood-inspired “Belfast” also cannot be ruled out.

“It’s a two- or three-horse race,” said Variety film awards editor Clayton Davis.

“People have had a very rough last two years. And ‘CODA’ is positive, it’s feel-good. And I think voters are in a feel-good mood.”

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” has earned praise but is also polarizing—a handicap, as Academy voters are asked to rank all 10 best picture nominees.

“CODA,” which began life as an indie drama, benefits from being perceived as “the underdog,” one voter said on condition of anonymity.

“Some Academy members I speak to are still reluctant to vote for a Netflix film as a best picture. But then here comes Apple, a streaming service as well,” said the voter, noting the “twist of irony.”

‘Smart money’

In a year when big-budget blockbusters finally hit reopened movie theaters and rival streamers amped up their libraries with star-packed new films, the acting categories are being contested by some of the biggest names in the business.

Will Smith is the strong favorite for best actor for his turn as the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams in “King Richard.”

Hollywood Reporter awards columnist Scott Feinberg called the best actress race “truly one where any of the five nominees could win,” but said Jessica Chastain’s portrayal of a real-life televangelist in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” was the “likeliest” to strike Oscars gold.

Davis agreed that was the “smart money,” but said there was “a lot of love for Penelope Cruz,” who could spring an upset for Spanish drama “Parallel Mothers.”

Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman and Olivia Colman are also vying for the statuette.

Troy Kotsur—one of several deaf actors in “CODA”—and former Broadway dancer Ariana DeBose of “West Side Story” are favorites in the supporting categories.

Campion is well-placed to become only the third woman to win best director, and sci-fi epic “Dune” could win the most Oscars overall due to its dominance in technical categories.

It remains to be seen if Covid will mar the ceremony.

Lin-Manuel Miranda could complete the coveted EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) with a win for best original song for his ballad from “Encanto,” but announced he would not attend “out of caution” after his wife tested positive.

But Branagh, who had tested positive last week, made his entrance on the red carpet, as did Ciaran Hinds, a nominee for best supporting actor for “Belfast” who also contracted Covid-19.

‘Fun and electric’

The ceremony will take place beneath sweeping, fluorescent blue arches and thousands of sparkling crystals and LEDs, described by designer David Korins as a “fun and electric and exciting... picture of the future.”

But television network ABC will hope for a return to the higher ratings of years past.

The 2021 gala was watched by a paltry 10 million viewers—a 56 percent decline from 2020, which was already a record low.

Efforts to win back viewers include a new “fan favorite” prize voted for by the public—introduced after popular blockbusters such as “Spider Man: No Way Home” and Bond flick “No Time To Die” received only a handful of nominations.

Several attendees plan to speak out on the red carpet against a controversial decision to pre-tape the bestowing of awards in eight categories such as best score and best sound.

The winners’ speeches will be edited into the broadcast. But the perceived snub has been controversial.

“I understand that the Academy are working under tremendous pressure, but I think that they made a mistake,” Denis Villeneuve, director of “Dune,” told AFP.

The extra time will be allocated to longer musical performances and comedy skits from hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

Beyonce will perform her nominated track from “King Richard,” lending the gala much-needed stardust, while the latest 007 theme will be performed by fellow nominee Billie Eilish.

The Oscars televised ceremony begins at 5:00 pm (0000 GMT Monday).

