French cinema legend Jean-Louis Trintignant dies aged 91

Culture

French actor Jean-Louis Trintignant arrives for the screening of the film "The Best Years of a Life (Les Plus Belles Annees D'Une Vie)" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 18, 2019.

Jean-Louis Trintignant, one of France's greatest cinema actors who enthralled audiences in a career spanning six decades, died on Friday aged 91, his family told AFP.

Advertising Read more

Trintignant starred in classics such as Krzysztof Kieslowski's "Three Colours: Red," Costa-Gavras' "Z" and Bernardo Bertolucci's "The Conformist," but his life was hit by tragedy when his daughter Marie was beaten to death by rock star Bertrand Cantat in 2003.

His wife confirmed his death in a statement sent to AFP by the actor's agent, which said he had passed away at home early Friday in the Gard region of southern France, "surrounded by his loved ones."

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe