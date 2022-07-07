Iconic 'Godfather' actor James Caan dies aged 82

In this file photo taken on February 22, 2022, US actor James Caan arrives for "The Godfather" 50th Anniversary premiere screening event at Paramount Theatre in Hollywood, California.

James Caan, the US actor best known for playing Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather," has died aged 82, his manager said Thursday.

Caan, who also had roles in "Misery," "Thief" and "Rollerball," received an Oscar nomination for his tragic portrayal of a mafia family's eldest son in Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather."

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," his family said in a tweet posted to Caan's account. Caan's manager confirmed the news to AFP.

