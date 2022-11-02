France hosts national tribute ceremony for artist Pierre Soulages

French painter Pierre Soulages poses in front of one of his works in May 2014 in Rodez, southwestern France.

One week after his death aged 102, a national tribute is being held in honour of French painter Pierre Soulages in the Louvre courtyard at 3pm (GMT+1), presided over by President Emmanuel Macron. Watch FRANCE 24’s live coverage.

The French president will preside over the ceremony, along with his wife Brigitte Macron, senior members of the government and the artist’s family.

Soulages was revered by many modern art fans around the world for his paintings in various shades of black.

Such ceremonies for icons of French culture tend to be held at the Hôtel des Invalides. But the Louvre courtyard has hosted national tributes for renowned artistic figures in the past, including architect Le Corbusier in 1965 and novelist André Malraux in 1976.

The ceremony for Soulages will be open to the public.

