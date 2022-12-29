British punk fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

British designer Vivienne Westwood greets the audience after her Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris, on September 28, 2019.

Vivienne Westwood, an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement, died Thursday at 81.

Advertising Read more

Westwood's eponymous fashion house announced her death on social media platforms, saying she died peacefully. A cause of death was not disclosed.

29th December 2022.



Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London.



The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better. pic.twitter.com/YQwVixYUrV — Vivienne Westwood (@FollowWestwood) December 29, 2022

Westwood’s fashion career began in the 1970s with the punk explosion, when her radical approach to urban street style took the world by storm. But she went on to enjoy a long career highlighted by a string of triumphant runway shows in London, Paris, Milan and New York.

The name Westwood became synonymous with style and attitude even as she shifted focus from year to year. Her range was vast and her work was never predictable.

As her stature grew, she seemed to transcend fashion, with her designs shown in museum collections throughout the world. The young woman who had scorned the British establishment eventually became one of its leading lights, and she used her elite position to lobby for environmental reforms even as she kept her hair dyed the bright shade of orange that became her trademark.

In the 1970s at the height of punk Rip #VivienneWestwood



image (c) Getty pic.twitter.com/YwGYWamUU2 — PuNk and Stuff (@PunKandStuff) December 29, 2022

(FRANCE 24 with AP, Reuters)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe