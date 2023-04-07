Major exhibition in Paris showcases sarcophagus of Ramses II

ON THE GROUND

A photograph taken on April 6, 2023 shows the sarcophagus of pharaoh Ramses II (and its reflection) displayed on the opening day of the exhibition titled "Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs" (Ramses et l'or des pharaons) at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris.

A major exhibition opens in Paris on Friday that showcases some of the greatest treasures of Ancient Egypt. Called “Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs”, the exhibition at the Grande Halle de la Villette displays among other wonders the sarcophagus of Ramses II. FRANCE 24’s Eve Jackson reports.

Advertising Read more

The exhibition at this museum in eastern Paris displays more than 180 original artefacts, some of which have never before left Egypt.

As well as the sarcophagus of Ramses – who ruled from 1279-1213 BC and was seen as one of Ancient Egypt’s greatest and most powerful pharaohs – it also offers a virtual reality experience to allow visitors to see the tomb of Nefertari, Ramses’s queen consort.

The exhibition will run until September 6.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe