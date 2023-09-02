'Margaritaville' singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett dies at 76
American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, best known for his "Margaritaville" escapist tribute to the tropical life, has died at the age of 76, according to his website on Saturday.
"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," a statement on the website said.
Margaritaville, released in 1977, peaked at number 8 on Billboard Hot 100 list and spent 22 weeks on the chart, making it his most popular single.
Buffett made 27 studio albums – with four platinum and eight gold albums – in a career that spanned over five decades and included writing and running a business empire.
He is survived by his wife Jane Slagsvol, their two daughters, Sarah and Savannah, and son, Cameron.
(Reuters)
