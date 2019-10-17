The Debate

Brexit breakthrough: Can Johnson's divorce deal pass UK parliament?

European Union leaders unanimously backed a new Brexit deal with Britain on Thursday, leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing a battle to secure the UK parliament's backing for the agreement if he is to take Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31. Watch our special edition of the France 24 Debate live from the European Commission in Brussels.

