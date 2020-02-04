Skip to main content
Live
#DemocraticPrimaries
#coronavirus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
The Debate

Caucus confusion: Will Iowa results mishap impact Democratic primary race?

Issued on: Modified:

THE DEBATE
THE DEBATE © FRANCE 24
By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS

What to make of the confusion in Iowa's caucuses? Organisers are not blaming the Russians, but rather a new tabling system in the rural Midwestern state which has each precinct delivering not one but three results. Caucuses were already hard enough to explain to the uninitiated. With a crowded field in the race to win the right to challenge Donald Trump in November, what can we make of the results? Finally, was Monday night's confusion a blip or an omen of what's to come for a Democratic Party which still has to unite progressives and moderates in order to win?

Advertising

Produced by Alessandro XENOS, Tommaso MAZZANTI and Jimena MORALES-VELASCO.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Download the app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.