The Debate

Caucus confusion: Will Iowa results mishap impact Democratic primary race?
What to make of the confusion in Iowa's caucuses? Organisers are not blaming the Russians, but rather a new tabling system in the rural Midwestern state which has each precinct delivering not one but three results. Caucuses were already hard enough to explain to the uninitiated. With a crowded field in the race to win the right to challenge Donald Trump in November, what can we make of the results? Finally, was Monday night's confusion a blip or an omen of what's to come for a Democratic Party which still has to unite progressives and moderates in order to win?
Produced by Alessandro XENOS, Tommaso MAZZANTI and Jimena MORALES-VELASCO.
