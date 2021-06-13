Live: UK's PM Johnson officially wraps up G7 talks

Britain's PM Boris Johnson (L) and US President Joe Biden at the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, June 13, 2021.

As G7 talks wrap up, leaders will likely spend the coming weeks and months recalibrating policies following a series of intense debates over issues as diverse as climate change, vaccine distribution, post-pandemic economic recovery, simmering tensions over China and the unresolved row over Northern Ireland.

Sunday's final session has focused on climate issues with big commitments expected on climate finance, the phasing out of coal, and protections to safeguard the environment and biodiversity.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give a closing address before the summit officially wraps up.

