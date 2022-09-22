Live: Ukraine, Russia swap nearly 300 military prisoners in surprise exchange

HOUR BY HOUR

Ukrainian commanders who led the defence of Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks Svyatoslav Palamar, Denys Shlega, Denys Prokopenko, Oleg Khomenko and Sergiy Volynsky stand with Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky and Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov at an undisclosed location.

Russia and Ukraine carried out an unexpected prisoner swap on Wednesday involving nearly 300 military prisoners. European Union ministers agreed to push ahead with new sanctions targeting Russia at an informal meeting on Wednesday, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said, hours after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation of reservists to join the war in Ukraine. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

04:07am: EU ministers agree to prepare new sanctions targeting Russia

European Union ministers agreed to push ahead with new sanctions targeting Russia at an informal meeting on Wednesday, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said, hours after President Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilisation of 300,000 reservists to join the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters in New York, Josep Borrell said the 27 states had made the political decision to apply new sectorial and individual measures. The ministers had also agreed to continue supplying more weapons to Ukraine.

03:42am: Truss at UN vows UK military aid ‘until Ukraine prevails’

British Prime Minister Liz Truss vowed Wednesday before the United Nations to keep up military aid to war-ravaged Ukraine until it triumphs against Russia.

Truss became the latest Western leader at the UN General Assembly in New York to rail against Russian President Vladimir Putin, who hours earlier mobilized reservists in a clear sign he is in no rush to end the conflict.

Putin’s move only highlights the “catastrophic failure” of Russia’s invasion of its neighbor, and reinforced the resolve of Western allies to back Kyiv, she said.

“We will not rest until Ukraine prevails,” Truss told the UN General Assembly on her first trip since taking office, noting that “new UK weapons are arriving in Ukraine as I speak.”

“At this crucial moment in the conflict, I pledge that we will sustain or increase our military support to Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

03:09am: G7 countries agree on unity in Ukraine support, Japan says

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies confirmed in a meeting in New York on Wednesday their cooperation in extending support for Ukraine and responding to food and energy security, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The development came after President Vladimir Putin announced Russia’s first wartime mobilisation since World War Two and moves to annex swaths of Ukrainian territory, and threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

01:30am: Ukraine, Russia exchange nearly 300 prisoners

Russia and Ukraine carried out an unexpected prisoner swap on Wednesday, the largest since the war began and involving almost 300 people, including 10 foreigners and the commanders who led a prolonged Ukrainian defence of Mariupol earlier this year.

The foreigners released included two Britons and a Moroccan who had been sentenced to death in June after being captured fighting for Ukraine. Also freed were three other Britons, two Americans, a Croatian, and a Swedish national.

