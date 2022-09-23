Live: Referendums on Russian annexation begin in occupied Ukraine territories

HOUR BY HOUR

Members of the local electoral commission gather at a polling station ahead of the planned referendum on the joining of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic to Russia, in Donetsk, Ukraine, September 22, 2022.

Four areas of Ukraine controlled by Russia and pro-Moscow forces have started referendums on Friday morning on joining Russia, votes widely condemned by the West as illegitimate and a precursor to illegal annexation. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

7:11am: Referendums on Russian annexation start in occupied Ukraine territory

Moscow-held regions of Ukraine begin voting Friday on whether to become part of Russia, in referendums that Kyiv and its allies have condemned as an unlawful land grab.

The referendums in eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions, as well as in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have been roundly dismissed as a sham by Kyiv's Western allies.

3:27am: Russian men fleeing draft arrive in Turkey

Turkey is a relatively straightforward destination for Russians, who can still obtain three-month tourist visas at the airport. Many of the men fleeing the draft don’t know if they’ll return. FRANCE 24’s Shona Bhattacharyya reports from Istanbul:

