US imposes new tariffs on wines, other EU imports over Airbus-Boeing spat

Cognacs and other brandies from France and Germany, along with certain wines, are among the EU exports targeted. It's the latest step in a 16-year dispute over subsidies to European aircraft company Airbus and its US-based rival Boeing.
U.S. trade officials said on Wednesday they were increasing tariffs on certain European Union products, including aircraft-related parts and wines from France and Germany, amid an ongoing civil aircraft dispute between Washington and Brussels.

In a statement, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said it was adding tariffs on aircraft manufacturing parts and certain non-sparkling wines as well as cognacs and other brandies from France and Germany.

The USTR did not say when the tariffs would take effect but noted that additional details would be “forthcoming.”

The new tariffs are the latest action in the 16-year U.S.-EU dispute over civil aviation subsidies involving European aircraft company Airbus SE and its U.S.-based rival Boeing Co.

The USTR said on Wednesday the EU had unfairly calculated tariffs against the United States allowed by a September World Trade Organization ruling in the ongoing dispute: “The EU needs to take some measure to compensate for this unfairness.”

Representatives for the European Union could not be immediately reached for comment on the USTR action.

(REUTERS)

