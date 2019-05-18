Skip to main content
Cannes 2019: Bacurau - a violent critique of Brazilian politics

By: Eve JACKSON
Video by: Eve JACKSON

When Kleber Mendonça Filho’s last film was at the Cannes Film Festival, its resonance with Brazil’s political turmoil was uncanny. In "Aquarius", a 65-year-old woman is being forced out of her home by patriarchal property developers just as the nation was watching 65-year-old President Dilma Rousseff being prised from power by the men at the conservative centre of Brazilian politics.

The brilliant filmmaker is back in Cannes with his latest protest film "Bacurau". It reflects the difficult times Brazil is now enduring under the new president with a small rural community being cut off and attacked from outside powers.

 

