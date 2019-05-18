Cannes 2019: Bacurau - a violent critique of Brazilian politics

When Kleber Mendonça Filho’s last film was at the Cannes Film Festival, its resonance with Brazil’s political turmoil was uncanny. In "Aquarius", a 65-year-old woman is being forced out of her home by patriarchal property developers just as the nation was watching 65-year-old President Dilma Rousseff being prised from power by the men at the conservative centre of Brazilian politics.