Cannes 2019: 'We are all transgender,' says actress Leyna Bloom

FRANCE 24

The first transgender lead actress of colour to star in a film at the Cannes Film Festival speaks to Eve Jackson about making history, trans rights in the US and why it was important her movie "Port Authority" was authentic. Also on the programme, another woman breaking glass ceilings at Cannes, Mati Diop, becomes the first black female director to have a film in competition.