Cannes 2019: Ken Loach takes a dig at the gig economy

FRANCE 24

On today's show from the Cannes Film Festival, Eve Jackson speaks with the two time Palme d'Or-winning director Ken Loach. Three years after "I, Daniel Blake", he is back on the Croisette to present his latest film, "Sorry We Missed You". The British filmmaker takes a dig at the gig economy and talks Brexit.