Skip to main content
Live
#Cannes2019
# Brexit
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Encore!

Cannes 2019: Shahrbanoo Sadat shows the other side of Afghanistan

Date created :

By: Eve JACKSON Follow

Afghan director Shahrbanoo Sadat was first at the Cannes Film Festival with a short film she made for $100 when she was 21. Since then, she's won the directors' fortnight main prize with her debut feature "Wolf and Sheep". She's back in the same section with "The Orphanage". She speaks to Eve Jackson about being a female director in Kabul, why Bollywood is a huge part of her film and how she became a filmmaker by accident.

ADVERTISING

 

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.