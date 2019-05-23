Cannes 2019: Shahrbanoo Sadat shows the other side of Afghanistan

Afghan director Shahrbanoo Sadat was first at the Cannes Film Festival with a short film she made for $100 when she was 21. Since then, she's won the directors' fortnight main prize with her debut feature "Wolf and Sheep". She's back in the same section with "The Orphanage". She speaks to Eve Jackson about being a female director in Kabul, why Bollywood is a huge part of her film and how she became a filmmaker by accident.