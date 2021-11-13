COP26 climate deal reached in Glasgow after marathon talks

COP26 President Alok Sharma gestures during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 13, 2021
A revised deal was approved at the United Nations climate conference on Saturday after a last-minute change to the text regarding coal, which drew complaints from vulnerable nations wanting a more definitive statement on ending fossil fuel subsidies.

After a last-minute change to the language surrounding coal with India proposing replacing the phrase "phase out" with "phase down", Britain's president of the COP26 summit brought down the gavel to signal an agreement that was negotiated over two weeks had been passed.

