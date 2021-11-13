COP26 climate deal reached in Glasgow after marathon talks

COP26 President Alok Sharma gestures during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 13, 2021 © Yves Herman / Reuters

Text by: NEWS WIRES

A revised deal was approved at the United Nations climate conference on Saturday after a last-minute change to the text regarding coal, which drew complaints from vulnerable nations wanting a more definitive statement on ending fossil fuel subsidies.