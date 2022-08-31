Greenhouse gas emissions, sea levels hit record highs in 2021

Steam billows from a coal-fired power plant in Craig, Colorado, in the United States.

Earth's concentration of greenhouse gases and sea levels hit new highs in 2021, a US government report said Wednesday, showing that climate change keeps surging ahead despite efforts to curb emissions.

Advertising Read more

"The data presented in this report are clear – we continue to see more compelling scientific evidence that climate change has global impacts and shows no sign of slowing," said Rick Spinrad, administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The rise in greenhouse gas levels comes despite an easing of fossil fuel emissions the previous year as much of the global economy slowed sharply due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US agency said that the concentration of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere stood at 414.7 parts per million in 2021, 2.3 parts higher than in 2020.

The level is "the highest in at least the last million years based on paleoclimatic records," the annual State of the Climate report found.

(3 of 4) Dominant greenhouse gases — carbon dioxide, methane & nitrous oxide — reached new record highs in 2021 according to #StateOfClimate2021 report from @ametsoc with research from @NOAANCEI scientists: https://t.co/jCSy8bRMWF pic.twitter.com/OD67zn6sFq — NOAA (@NOAA) August 31, 2022

The planet's sea levels rose for the 10th straight year, reaching a new record of 3.8 inches (97 millimeters) above the average in 1993 when satellite measurements began.

Last year was among the six warmest on record since the mid-19th century, with the last seven years all the seven hottest years on record, it said.

The number of tropical storms were also well above average last year including Typhoon Rai, which killed nearly 400 people in the Philippines in December, and Ida, which swept the Caribbean before becoming the second strongest hurricane to hit Louisiana after Katrina.

(4 of 4) Ocean heat content & global sea levels rose to record highs in 2021 per #StateOfClimate2021 report. Learn more about global climate events & extremes at https://t.co/jCSy8bRMWF @NOAANCEI @ametsoc pic.twitter.com/LmN9jQVJtI — NOAA (@NOAA) August 31, 2022

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe